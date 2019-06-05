Murray crayfish on the menu

WITH winter well and truly here, it’s an exciting time for anglers in northern Victoria and southern New South Wales who are brave enough to face the cold weather in order to pursue their favourite crustacean…Yes, it’s here, Saturday, June 1 marked the official opening of the 2019 Murray Crayfish season.

Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Senior Fisheries Manager Cameron Westaway invited fishers to enjoy the limited season, but cautioned that rules and regulations would be actively enforced.

“The opening of the Murray Crayfish season is an exciting time for freshwater fishers, with crays only permitted to be taken for a limited time, during the months of June, July and August.

“Though environmental factors such as habitat degradation and modification have led to widespread declines in populations of the Murray crayfish, a number of rules are in place to protect the species and assist with its recovery,” he said.

“In the Murray River, fishing is permitted between the Hume Weir and the Tocumwal Road Bridge, including Lake Mulwala, and in the Murrumbidgee River between the Gundagai Road Bridge and Berembed Weir, excluding Old Man Creek.”

In Victoria up to five labelled hoop nets can be used throughout the Goulburn river system with the exclusion of the Lake Eildon area.

During the season, the minimum size limit for the species is 10cm – measured from the rear of the eye socket to the centre rear of the carapace – and the maximum size limit is 12cm. There is also a daily bag limit of two crayfish and a possession limit of four in total.

The opening of crayfish season is highly anticipated by the local community, however the DPI encourages fishers to abide by the rules to ensure the species is sustained for future generations.

“We’d like fishers to enjoy the season, but remind them to be respectful of the rules. Fisheries officers will be patrolling the waterways to ensure the rules are being followed,” Mr Westaway said.

Detailed information on the fishing rules and Murray Crayfish can be found at www.vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide