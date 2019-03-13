Nagambie local taking to skies for national championships

NAGAMBIE local, Craig Bennett is currently attempting to free-fall his way to national glory, as he takes to the skies alongside his four other K4 teammates in an attempt to take out the 2019 Australian and New Zealand National Skydiving Championships.

Approximately 150 competitors are joining a huge contingent of supporters, judges, officials, sponsors and spectators in descending on Moruya on the NSW south coast until March 18.

Having been involved in skydiving for 25 years, Craig and his team competed at an international level in the four-way Sequential Canopy Formation category, winning bronze at the World Parachuting Championships on the Gold Coast last year.

Craig said, “We expect to do well. We have our coach, Fred Mirvault who has been a world champion in the past in this discipline and he’s giving us all the French secrets.

“We will do reasonably well and plan on taking out the competition locally but what we are looking forward to is the World Championships in Tanay, Russia in November this year.”