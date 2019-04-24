New business award sponsor shows support for local businesses

WITH the 2019 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards approaching, it is always great to see new businesses coming on board as a sponsor to show their support for local businesses. Harvey Norman has just signed on board as a new sponsor this year for the Customer Service/Retail category.

Harvey Norman Electrical franchisee, Kieran Moon said, “We’ve been watching the awards over the past few years and wondered why we aren’t supporting it more. It’s all about supporting the local business community.

“The business awards are a great way to pay recognition to local businesses especially those in customer service because we pride ourselves on customer service.”

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, John Anderson said, “We are pleased to have Harvey Norman as a sponsor. It is important that other local businesses show their support for the local business community.”