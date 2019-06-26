New higher education pathway in Shepparton

THANKS to generous funding, La Trobe University have partnered with four Shepparton schools and launched the Bradford Shepparton Pathway Program yesterday.

The university received $250,000 from the Gillespie Family Foundation to improve educational pathways and life opportunities for young people in the Shepparton region.

Census data shows higher education participation rates for people aged 19 to 21 are at 13 percent in Shepparton, compared with 50 and 35 percent in Melbourne and Australia respectively.

Based on a similar, highly successful program run at La Trobe’s Albury-Wodonga campus – which has seen a 44 percent increase in student enrolment from 2018 to 2019 from participating schools – staff and students from the University’s Shepparton campus will mentor Year 11 students to inspire, inform and encourage them to consider higher education.