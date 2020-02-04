New national body recommended for the Australian dairy industry

In its report published today on options for reform of dairy industry structures, the Joint Transition Team (JTT) of the Australian Dairy Plan has recommended the creation of a single, new whole of industry national dairy organisation.

The proposed national body (referred to as ‘NewCo B’ in the JTT’s report) would see the current range of national and regional dairy organisations brought together as a one stop shop for all industry services including policy, advocacy, research and development and marketing for dairy businesses across the entire supply chain. It would operate through one national brand and a network of regional offices providing tailored local services.

The proposed new organisation would be member owned and overseen by a skills-based Board. Farmers would contribute a single levy payment for all services (the current Dairy Service Levy) and processing companies would also provide funding. Eligible expenditure on research and development would continue to attract matched funding from the Commonwealth Government.

JTT chairperson and dairy farmer, Shirley Harlock said, “Our report recommends the creation of a dynamic new national organisation to provide leadership and services for the Australian dairy industry.

Mrs Harlock said the operating environment for the dairy industry has changed dramatically over the past two decades. The JTT was formed as part of the Australian Dairy Plan, in response to overwhelming feedback from across the dairy industry about the need for transformational change to industry structures and advocacy arrangements.

Feedback on options for reform of industry structure contained in the JTT report can be provided via dairy industry member organisations or directly by email to [email protected] To download the report or for more information on the JTT visit the Australian Dairy Plan website, https://www.dairyplan.com.au