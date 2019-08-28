New program helps prepare students for secondary school

There’s no denying that the transition period between Grade 6 and Year 7 is one of the trickiest times for students.

Not only must students comprehend a completely different schooling system for secondary school, but they must also familiarise with the new school setting, new teachers and friends, all the while adjusting to the unfamiliar emotional and physical changes of adolescence.

To help curb some of the worry students feel surrounding this period, the Family Mental Health Support Service team at CatholicCare Sandhurst will be hosting a support group for students in Grade 6 who are transitioning into Year 7.

Facilitated by CatholicCare staff, Jack O’Sullivan and Sarah Langley, meetings will cover various topics related to school and life, as well as exploring different values. The group will also engage in ice breaking group activities and will be encouraged to have fun, with members given the chance to help plan and facilitate social outings.

CatholicCare family mental health caseworker, Jack O’Sullivan said the weekly meetings were specifically designed to help those who are unsure about transitioning, and/or those just looking to just find a comfortable and safe space to chill and chat.

“It’s just about having fun and opening up the students’ world to different experiences to help prepare them with the confidence and skills needed to make the transition into high school a little easier,” Jack said.

The free program will run after school hours and have a fixed enrolment, meaning the same small group get together weekly and stay throughout the entire process. The closed group will help to encourage a sense of responsibility and community, as well as facilitating new friendships.

Any interested parents are encouraged to register to attend one of the upcoming information sessions hosted at the CatholicCare office, 68 Wyndham Street, on Thursday, August 29, at either, 1pm – 2:30pm or 6:30pm – 8pm.

To register your interest for the after school program or if you are unable to attend the information session but wish to know more, call 5820 0444.