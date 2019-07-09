Oh, mighty America!

1 of 3

For locals, Tayla and Anthony Monteleone, a trip to America was always on their agenda.

Having travelled around Australia and to Fiji, the idea of such a huge trip was very daunting. But with the help of Shepparton Marketplace Flight Centre, the pair were able to travel anxiety-free and have an absolute blast.

The plane touched down in Los Angeles and before they could even say “bagel”, Tayla and Anthony were taking in the bright lights and exciting sights. Cleverly, they hired a car, allowing for freedom to move at their own pace between destinations.

Naturally, Disneyland was very high up on the list of priorities and with jetlag still hanging over them; the pair was off wandering the parks. A four-day pass allows access to Disneyland Park and Disney’s Adventure Park, yet somehow four days didn’t seem quite enough.

“Everything is like straight out of the movies,” Tayla explained. “The amount of detail in the architecture was amazing.”

After exhausting their inner-child at Disneyland and Los Angeles, the next stop was Las Vegas, via bus. In Las Vegas, pokies were played and the pink jeep tour was absolutely stunning. Combining the Hoover Dam power plant tour and the Grand Canyon, the pink jeep tour offered fascinating facts about history and geology.

Next was New York and once again, five days just didn’t seem like enough. But Anthony and Tayla made sure to not waste a moment of their international trip, taking advantage of the five-day New York City explorer pass. For a great price, the explorer pass allows access to choose five attractions from a list of over 50. Oh New York, New York!

The 9/11 Memorial was absolutely devastating, an eerie, sad experience. Ground Zero has an energy that cannot be properly explained and visiting that space is something neither will forget.

Other New York attractions they visited include the Natural History Museum and Madison Square Garden.

Tayla and Anthony are movie and television buffs, so the When Harry Met Sally bus tour was also a major highlight. The tour showed a different side of filming in Manhattan and included stops at several iconic filming locations for movies and television including Seinfeld, Pitch Perfect, You’ve Got Mail, Men in Black, Gossip Girl and much more.

Their American holiday ended back in Los Angeles, where they spent a couple of days in Hollywood. Universal Studios was another highlight for the sightseeing pair, with some absolutely iconic photos captured alongside the wax sculptures at Hollywood Wax Museum.