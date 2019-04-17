On the doorstep of Tatura, an exciting future awaits

SET to be one of the most highly sought after residential estates in the Goulburn Valley, Tatura Waters is a sleeping giant set to take off. Interest in these blocks is already truly piqued and if this change of lifestyle sounds like it’ll suit you give Glenn Young at Youngs & Co a call today for more information.

With huge blocks ranging from 2,004m2 to 2,449m2, the estate is located on the Eastern town boundary of Tatura with an entrance off Ferguson Road. These blocks are fully serviced with power, town gas, town sewer, town water and a rare added bonus of raw water supply for lawns and gardens.

Youngs & Co director, Glenn Young said, “Tatura Waters is about to come alive, with 10 lots already sold! There’s going to be a stunning wetland, landscaped parks, playgrounds and walking spaces, with plenty of room to grow and enjoy an active lifestyle.”

For more information about the exciting Tatura Waters, give Glenn Young a call on 0438 579 993 or visit Youngs & Co online at www.youngsandco.com.au or in person at either 62 McLennan Street, Mooroopna or 123 Wyndham Street, Shepparton.