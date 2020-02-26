Park rangers lead a guided walk among ancient river red gums

For anyone who has never been for a stroll along the pathway along the river at Jordan’s Bend, they are missing out on some of our own special brand of nature.

Small birds of a dozen varieties are flitting about the bushes as you walk past them. It is an easy walk and home to rare squirrel gliders, cockatoos, galahs and parrots

On Saturday, February 29, 2020 people from Shepparton and visitors are invited to join Parks Victoria rangers on a free guided walk along the heritage-listed Goulburn River at Jordan’s Bend in Shepparton Regional Park from 10am until 11am.

Marvel at the huge River Red Gums that are hundreds of years old and home. The walk is easy, flat, pram-friendly, and seats are available along the way. The distance to cover will be around 3km and will take about 45 minutes.

Walkers should wear comfortable walking shoes and have a water bottle and a snack as well as a hat and lashings of sunscreen. If you have binoculars and a camera, bring them as well. You might get a great photo you can send into The Adviser.

You can register at park-walks.eventbrite.com or simply turn up on the day. For more information ring 131 963 or contact [email protected]