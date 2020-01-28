Parkinson’s and other mobility disorders

We often read about it in the news and perhaps tend not to pay much attention unless it occurs closer to home. Celebrities that we all know, Muhammad Ali, Michael J Fox, Alan Alda, Neil Diamond, Billy Connolly are just a few of the well known international celebrities whom have been afflicted with Parkinson’s disease.

According to the Brain Foundation, approximately 40,000 Australians or about two people in 1000 may be affected with movement disorders.

A small non-profit organisation in Shepparton, Darnley Montgomery Foundation, was formed less than two years ago with the intention of providing an ongoing movement disorder support nurse to assist people in our community who have Parkinson’s.

The organisation also funds the enrolment cost of two nurses in the post graduate unit in Parkinson’s care at the Australian College of Nursing.

The foundation is open to suggestions for other programs or services that it might work towards to improve the daily life of people with movement disorders. If anyone would like to find out more about the work of the foundation, please contact Denice Robertson on 0407 848 508