Planning for a good retirement

Get the benefits of retirement living now and move in and enjoy independent living at Doutta Galla Harmony Village.

Doutta Galla Harmony Village resident, Di Clayton was emphatic, “People leave it too late to move into a place like this. The units here are like living in any block of units except all the problems are taken care of.”

Independent living is exactly that, people over 55 living independently. You can come and go as you please and family and friends are welcome to visit or stay at any time. Life at the village allows you to continue to participate in the outside community, and provides social activities and a community within the village as well.

Independent living unit coordinator, Deb Russell said, “Harmony Village offers quality of life, independence, a secure living environment, fully maintained home unit and an established native garden. Best of all, the two and three-bedroom units are fully refurbished before they are sold, and there is no stamp duty or Council rates to pay when you purchase a unit.”

Harmony Village is right next to the Shepparton Marketplace, with the East Shepparton Bowls Club just across the road. The village even has its own bus stop right out the front.

Some residents who have lived in the village since it opened in 2005 now live in the adjacent Residential Aged Care Facility, meaning residents continue to have care options as they age.

If you are interested in inspecting the facility or getting further information on independent living, call Harmony Village Shepparton on 5831 7921.