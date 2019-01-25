Power outages causing chaos across heat ravaged region

THOUSANDS of homes across Shepparton and the district are without power, due to a number of faults.

Thanks to a fault in Benalla Road, 1,491 Kialla customers have been affected, with no restoration period reported.

In Shepparton a fault in Hawkins Street has caused 2,538 homes to lose power, a fault on Benalla Road has left 1,821 home without power and a fault in Orchard Circuit has left one home without power with once again no estimated restoration period reported.

Keep up to date with the latest on the power outages by visiting https://m.powercor.com.au/outage-map