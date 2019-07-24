Providing education with a difference

LAST week, The Academy of Sport, Health and Education (ASHE) held an open day for parents, students, community and agencies to come and learn about what ASHE is and the great things they do. The open day was a big success and jam-packed with information about everything on offer for ASHE students.

ASHE is a program and initiative of the Rumbalara Football and Netball Club and the University of Melbourne. ASHE provides pathways to further education and employment for primarily young and mature-aged Aboriginal students through the provision of VCAL and vocational learning in a culturally safe and supported environment.

Last year, ASHE had over 100 students through their classes and programs, with 52 percent going onto further studies after ASHE.

ASHE offer a range of courses and pathways for students, including VCAL, trades, Certificate III in Early Childhood, Certificate IV in Community Services, Certificate IV in Training and Assessment, and a Diploma of Nursing. They also help students with first-aid, RSA, OH&S and barista courses to make it easier for them to find employment.

ASHE believes that as well as education, health and wellbeing, holistic care and culture are just as important for their students. Enrolment is open year-round, making it easier for students to go in and try out the programs and courses they have to offer.

For more information, head into ASHE and speak to the friendly staff and teachers at 21 Nixon St, Shepparton or visit www.ashe.unimelb.edu.au