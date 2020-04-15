Dear Editor,

The restrictions on public movement are having a massive impact on the way Victorians live and work, but at least there are early signs that these limitations are reducing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Statements around lockdowns and visitor restrictions within our prisons and the resulting burden on prisoners is not denied, however let’s put this into perspective before we relax bail and parole conditions.

Households everywhere are not having visitors. Our aged care facilities are in lockdown. We have elderly people who live alone and are no longer able to have visitors. Those visitors provide a connection to community, which helps with socialisation, mental health and general wellbeing. We have families who are not able to attend the birth of a child; families unable to witness their loved one’s marriage ceremony; funerals limited to 10 people attending. People accept and comply with these restrictions for the safety of others in their community.

Many people are making sacrifices that significantly impact their life, and for some the impact will be for the rest of their lives. Yet, there are some who want to release offenders early so they don’t have to forfeit visitation and, as one article stated, the chance to receive contraband?

How, and where, will these prisoners be housed? We know that prisoners often have no stable housing upon release, notwithstanding in times of a pandemic. Will these offenders suddenly change their behaviour and remain isolated in their accommodation? Sorry, but I’m sceptical.

Our justice facilities have strict protocols in place and the capacity to isolate sections of the prison population. It is possible that for everyone’s safety, including their own, it’s actually a good idea that offenders remain in custody, where they are provided meals, shelter, medical attention when required and an environment free from COVID -19 as opposed to the risks of contracting this virus in the community.

I am appalled at this being considered, particularly when there are so many other vulnerable people in our society whose needs should be prioritised over those who have been incarcerated for crimes committed.

Yours sincerely,

Tania Maxwell MP