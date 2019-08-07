Raising funds for a cause close to heart

AN INSPIRATIONAL local is doing his bit to raise funds for an important cause very close to his heart.

Local Goulburn Valley Grammar School (GVGS) student, Xan Booth, saw an opportunity to help GV Health’s Grutzner House, prior to his grandfather, Bruce McNeill, passing in October last year.

“We got to experience first hand what life is like for the patients there,” Xan said. “The nurses and staff were all fantastic, but we thought, even if we could upgrade one or two of the chairs, or provide mechanical chairs for the patients to help lift themselves up, it would really benefit the ward.”

As part of their Year 9 curriculum, all GVGS students are required to do at least eight hours of community service. A lot of students have set about offering their time at various community centres and sporting clubs.

Xan saw this as an opportunity to do something special in memory of his grandfather and has been handing out raffle tickets for his fundraiser throughout GV Health and Shepparton.

Those entering the raffle will be given the opportunity to win one of four prizes. First prize is three nights accommodation at Bundalong Bliss Waterfront, Yarrawonga (valued at $990), second prize is a GHD styling iron and hairdryer (valued at $380), third prize is a Nixon + Maude gift box (valued at $100) and fourth prize will receive a $50 gift voucher from Jeff Young Shoes.

Tickets for the raffle are $2 and can be purchased from Hair Trend, Nixon Street, Shepparton. The raffle will be drawn on October 8.