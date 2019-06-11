Recognition for outstanding contributions

Four Goulburn Valley locals have gained recognition for their exceptional contributions to community, receiving Queen’s Birthday Honours for their efforts.

Long-serving Shepparton Search and Rescue member Michael D’Elia has received Queen’s Birthday Honours for his heroic contributions as part of the squad.

Merrigum volunteer John (Joe) Chant received Queen’s Birthday Honours for his outstanding contribution to small sporting communities, particularly his work with Merrigum Bowls Club, the GVFL tribunal, Murchison Golf clubs and the Merrigum Football Netball Club.

Leigh Giffard from Nathalia has been recognised for the outstanding work she has done for the rural health service, devoting more than 20 years to the nursing profession.

Shepparton local Joyce Baker-Dawber has received Queen’s Birthday Honours for her ongoing commitment to musical theatre throughout the region. Over the last 50 years, Mrs Baker-Dawber has helped by sitting on committees, producing shows and offering experience to the younger generation of performers.