Record $100,000 raised in a single evening

HELD at Emerald Bank’s Woolshed on Wednesday, June 5, the annual Shepparton Foodshare fundraising dinner was a sell-out event that raised a record $100,000 during the course of the evening.

12 very generous local business and individuals each committed $2,500 to support Shepparton Foodshare via a ‘monthly partner package’. Significant individual pledges were also made by The Attwood Trust, The Woolshed and Greater Shepparton Connected Community – who presented a cheque for $55,000; the largest single donation that has ever been presented by the grant program committee.

Shepparton Foodshare chair, Rod Shubert said, “It was a wonderful celebration of community and partnerships. We are in awe of the generous individuals and businesses that were there on the night, it is amazing what can be achieved when a group of like-minded people get together to make a real difference.”

In the theme of the event, the evening’s menu was designed as a showcase of the quality food that Foodshare rescue and distribute, demonstrating the diverse variety of food available that can be used to make a tasty and nutritious meal.

With no guaranteed recurrent or government funding, Foodshare relies heavily on the support of the community donations and philanthropy to ensure the critical local service can continue.

The money raised will support around 75 percent of Shepparton Foodshare’s operational costs for the next 12 months.