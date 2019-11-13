Regional building grant expires soon

Since the birth of Aussie Home Loans in the early 1990s, Aussie’s focus has always been the average Australian. In the same way, local Aussie brokers are determined to help get first homebuyers into their dream home.

The regional boost of $10,000 as part of the First Home Buyers Grant concludes on 30 June 2020. Regional first home-builders now have only eight months left to get organised and have building contracts in place to take advantage of this opportunity.

Aussie Home Loans will be hosting a FREE first homebuyers information session on Wednesday, November 27, from 6.15pm at the Quality Hotel Park Lake. Australian Building Company will also be present with special home packages for first homebuyers. It’s a great way to find out how you can buy or build your first home and what incentives are available, what deposits (if any) are needed and how to go about things.

Seats are limited so contact Aussie Home Loans on 5831 3013 to reserve your spot.