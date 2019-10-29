Riding through the countryside

This year marks the 12th Tatura 200 Charity Bike Ride & Walk. On Saturday, November 16, participants are encouraged to come together to ride or walk a variety of distances, the most illustrious of which is the 200km ride.

The event caters to all levels of fitness with a variety of options to choose from. If you’re not confident in your ability to complete the 200km, you can try the 100km or 50km. There will also be a 44km cross country, a 25km Gears and Graze ride, or a 10km walk for those not wanting to ride at all.

The courses offer scenic routes amongst local orchards and dairy farms, country townships, the occasional Goulburn River crossing and views of Waranga Basin. Catering and free family activities are provided on the day as well.

Last year, the event raised $90,000 for charities, groups and organisations in the Goulburn Valley and surrounds.

To register or for more information, head to www.tatura200.com.au.