Road safety upgrades sweep through region

MAJOR north east Victorian roads have been made safer with critical works undertaken recently through a $51.5M investment into maintenance, resurfacing and rehabilitation on the arterial network.

Regional Roads Victoria north eastern regional director, Nicki Kyriakou said upgrades on the Goulburn Valley Highway, Murray Valley Highway and Glenrowan-Myrtleford Road (also known as Snow Road) would provide smoother, safer journeys for all road users.

“We know how important safety is to road users travelling throughout north east Victorian roads each day, which is why we’ve committed to delivering these essential upgrades,” Ms Kyriakou said.

“You’ll see our crews out this maintenance season, ensuring we provide a reliable road network for all Victorians.”

Just under one kilometre of the Glenrowan-Myrtleford Road, Whorouly, has been upgraded between Trakton Road and Barney’s Lane, with a further kilometre of road improved on the Murray Valley Highway near Ludlow’s Reserve, Ebden.

An overtaking lane will be rebuilt by the end of the year on the Goulburn Valley Highway west of Strathmerton, where thousands of vehicles travel each day on one of the region’s key freight routes.

To keep track of these projects or check out what other works are underway or planned in your area, visit regionalroads.vic.gov.au