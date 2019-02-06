Rocket Man set to rock Rutherglen

AFTER more than 450 shows and over three million happy patrons, A Day on the Green continues to entertain Australia with their stellar outdoor events combining great food, wine and music.

Roadhouse Entertainment, in conjunction with Chugg Entertainment, is thrilled to announce that Sir Elton John will be performing three very special ‘A Day on the Green’ outdoor concerts as part of the epic 15-date Australian leg of his global Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The concerts will present Sir Elton at All Saints Estate, Rutherglen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and promises to be the biggest show ever staged at the estate.

Elton John will deliver his famed songbook to spellbound audiences, on his very last tour, playing a mammoth run that includes all capital cities, along with stops at some of Australia’s finest outdoor venues.

Roadhouse Entertainment promoter, Michael Newton said, “We believe this will be the biggest ever event staged in the area and seeing this iconic artist perform his biggest hits in such a beautiful setting promises to be an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Tickets will be in huge demand when they go on sale on Friday, February 15 at 9am from Ticketmaster. Visit www.adayonthegreen.com.au for more information or to have a look at all the other awesome outdoor concerts on offer.