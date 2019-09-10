Rural lifestyle living a stone’s throw from the city

Nestled where open grazing pastures intersect with the small rural hamlet against the backdrop of the Goulburn River state forest bushland reserve, the Meadow Wood estate in Toolamba possibly represents the best one-acre plus lifestyle property options for the region.

Managing director of Gagliardi Scott, Rocky Gagliardi, looks over the recently constructed estate as the last of the contractors finishes the final touch ups with a level of satisfaction. “The subdivision is just going through and we should see construction being started on some lots before Christmas.

“These blocks are great for young families who want to be able to stretch out and have room to move, build a decent shed or swim in a pool while the kids play a game of cricket without disturbing the neighbours. The primary school is across the road and we are on the Melbourne side of Shepparton so access to the city is pretty easy. We began with 15 blocks and more than half have been sold or are under offer.”

Each block comes with access to electricity and town water and in keeping with the lifestyle nature of the development, has rural fencing provided.

If building your dream home and lifestyle while still being within easy access of Shepparton is high among your desired living, the Meadow Wood estate demands your attention. More information on the subdivision is available at www.gagliardiscott.com.au or by contacting Rocky Gagliardi on 0407 826 542.