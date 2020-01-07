School holiday fun in the sun

With the summer weather well and truly upon us, it can be hard to find things for the kids to do outside. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Activities in the Park program is jam-packed with fun for the kids these school holidays, with plenty of fun activities in and around the pool.

There is something on offer for everyone with Pool Parties, Movie Nights, Inflatables, Build a Box Pirate Ship, Lap Swimming and much more.

On Friday, January 17, Aquamoves will be hosting a pool party! There will be plenty of games, inflatable pool toys and fun to be had, and the party will run from 12pm to 4pm. If you’re after more fun in the water, Tatura Swimming Complex will be hosting the first Movie Night on the 17th, showing Dumbo at 8:30pm. Check out Council’s website for more Movie Nights across Greater Shepparton.

For more information and events, download the free ‘Get Mooving’ app, visit www.greatershepparton.com.au/whats-happening/events or contact Council’s Active Living Department on 5832 9432.