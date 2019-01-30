Services undeterred at GV Imaging

IT’S BUSINESS as usual at GV Imaging in Shepparton, despite the loss of their Graham Street building late last year due to fire.

Thankfully no staff or clients were hurt in the blaze, but it is going to be a slow rebuild.

Bookings are still being taken and all clients from the Graham Street building are being redirected to other services throughout Shepparton.

GV Imaging at 104 Nixon Street and Shepparton Private Hospital’s Focus Radiology at 20 Fitzgerald Street are currently prepared to take on all the extra clients from the Graham Street address.

Anyone with a time booked at GV Imaging Graham Street is encouraged to get in contact with Nixon Street to confirm the time and place of their booking.

GV Imagine general manager, Stavros Dodos said, “Our business is running as per usual with little disruption, but we want to send a big thank you to everyone for remaining patient with us during this time.

“Thanks also to the incredible efforts from the local fire-fighters and to GV Health for their well-wishes and support.”

To book a time, or to touch base regarding your appointment, give GV Imaging a call on 5821 6566. Visit them at 104 Nixon Street, Shepparton or send through an email to [email protected]