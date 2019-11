To the Editor,

My mother was a resident at the DP Jones Nursing home for the last 4 years of her life. We chose this facility because it was run by a community organisation, and because of the quality care it provided.

I wasn’t successful because the volunteer Board refused to say no to the poor and the vulnerable members of our community who could not afford to pay a bond.

Shame on all of us for allowing the Government to fund the care of our elderly so poorly. Kind regards

Susan Brown

Moorilim