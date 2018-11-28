Shepparton launch of the new BMW X5

THE new BMW X5 launched in Australia last week, with Shepparton celebrating with a special launch event this Saturday, December 1.

The X5 is quintessentially BMW in its pleasurable comfort. The car boasts maximum performance with minimum fuel consumption, due to its uniquely aerodynamic design. Inside, comfortable leather seats compliment the elegant décor, assuring you can travel from point A to point B in style.

Shepparton BMW dealer principal, Aaron Brain said, “Come down for a fun, private in-house event on Saturday, December 1. We will have our official launch here where there will be a barbeque, cupcakes, balloons and champagne to celebrate every car purchased on the day.

“We will be also offering complimentary service packages on all new or demonstrate vehicles bought on the day, so be sure to drop in to take advantage of this event.”

Visit Shepparton BMW at 8002 Melbourne Road, Shepparton or give the team a call on 5823 2940.