Shepparton lawyer achieves specialist accreditation

Recently, the Law Institute of Victoria notified Nevin Lenne Gross (NLG) senior associate lawyer, Ty Redmond, that he had been accredited as a specialist in personal injury law.

Ty Redmond joins the firm’s other specialists, Helen Collins and Rebecca Healy, who are accredited specialists in personal injury law and wills and estates law respectively. This is an outstanding achievement for a medium sized, rural law firm and is the most of any firm in the region.

NLG principal, Helen Collins said, “Accreditation recognises lawyers with a high level of knowledge and extensive experience. The process requires hard work and plenty of long hours of study. Ty should be very proud of this achievement.”

With offices in Myrtleford, Wangaratta, Wodonga, Bright, Shepparton and Mt Beauty, NLG provides expert legal advice throughout the North East Victoria and the Goulburn Valley.

To book an appointment with Ty or any one of the highly regarded team, call Nevin Lenne Gross’ Shepparton office at 5822 1436 or visit 361 Wyndham Street, Shepparton.