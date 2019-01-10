Shepparton man arrested over suspicious packages

THE Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Victoria Police arrested a 48-year-old Shepparton man last night as part of an investigation into suspicious packages delivered to embassies and consulates throughout Australia.

The man was arrested at his home last night and was charged with sending dangerous articles to be carried by a postal service.

The man is scheduled to appear before Melbourne Magistrate’s Court this morning.

It will be alleged in court that the man sent 38 parcels to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, with a substance suspected to have been sourced from his Shepparton home.

Police have so far recovered 29 of these packages, with forensic testing to be undertaken on them to determine the exact composition of the material in them.

Police have identified intended recipients and have put processes in place to recover the outstanding packages. There is no ongoing threat to the general public.

The maximum penalty for the offence the man has been charged with is 10 years imprisonment.