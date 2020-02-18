Shepparton to play host to aquathlon championships

Shepparton will play host to the 2020 Victorian Aquathlon Championships next month in what will showcase some of the best swim and run athletes from around Victoria.

Hosted by the Shepparton Triathlon Club and sanctioned by Triathlon Victoria, the event will see competitors undertake continuous run and swim elements, a swim leg followed immediately by a run leg, over varying distances.

Previously a long course race before operating as an IRONMAN event, the Victorian Aquathlon Championships is a staple in the Goulburn Valley with a rich 20-year history.

Trent Hadfield, President of the Shepparton Triathlon Club said, “We are excited to host the Victorian Aquathlon Championships, this unique event gives participants an opportunity to try our sport in a different format and have a shot at being crowned state champion at the same time.”

The Victorian Aquathlon Championships provides an opportunity for novice athletes to launch into multisport competition and for experienced triathletes to enjoy a different race routine.

The fastest overall course completion, including the time transitioning between each discipline, will determine the winner.

The Victorian State Series title is awarded to both individuals (State Series Award) and clubs/squads (State Series Shield) based on results from selected multisport events each season.

The Victorian Aquathlon Championships will be held on March 7, 2020 at Victoria Lake.