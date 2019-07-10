Shocking 55 percent increase on regional road toll since last year

WITH the cooler weather and school holidays upon us, TAC and the Victorian Police are putting out a call for everyone to drive safely on the roads.

According to crash stats provided by the Victorian government, regional Victoria has had a shocking first half of the year, with 152 deaths, compared with 98 at the same time last year – an increase of 55 percent.

Much of the increase has occurred on Victorian roads, where 92 people have been killed, compared with 51 at the same time last year. Tragically, country people are dying on country roads, where more than two thirds of people killed on regional roads this year have died within 30 kilometres of their home.

Road safety experts and local government and community leaders are going to be looking at the reasons behind this disproportionate number of country road deaths during a series of Road Safety Forums operating throughout Victoria in July.

In addition to looking at local and regional road safety issues raised by attendees, the forums will touch on enforcement, speed factors, technology and infrastructure.

The Shepparton Road Safety Forum will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at Shepparton RSL, 88 Wyndham Street. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:45pm for a 6pm start, with the event scheduled to run until 7:30pm. For more information, including the dates and locations of forums, visit www.tac.vic.gov.au/regional-road-safety-forum