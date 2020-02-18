1 of 5

Show and Shine comes to Kyabram Sunday, March 1, 2020

Brilliant polished duco and sparkling chrome should be the order of the day at the Kyabram Show and Shine.

Featured in the show will be Legends of the Mountain vehicles along with special guests.

For a fun filled day taking in the painstaking work enthusiasts put into bringing older vehicles back to their former glory, along with some of Australia’s fastest production cars, visit the Kyabram Show and Shine on Sunday, March 1 at the Kyabram Showgrounds from 8.30am to 2.30pm.