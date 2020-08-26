Simonds Homes to add display home to Seven Creeks Estate

AS the search for affordable housing continues, many Victorians are swapping the Melbourne city lifestyle for regional hubs, and Shepparton has quickly become an ideal spot for young families to start their home ownership journey.

The small-town charm with big city amenities near shops and bushland are just some of the reasons why Simonds Homes has built so many great houses for families in the area.

Simonds has always been at the forefront of innovations in the industry. That’s why in 2019, they created the Xpress range, allowing home builders to tailor their dream home online, and build in as little as 20 weeks (from start-on-site, single-storey homes only).

Plus, all Xpress homes are backed by Simonds’ 70 years of experience and Lifetime Structural Guarantee.

Choose from great value homes like the Sage 24, soon to be on display at Seven Creeks Estate in Kialla. Perfect for growing families, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom, open plan design showcases space and comfort. With up to $35K available to eligible first home owners, it’s a great time to buy.

