Sit back and relax

As life takes you on the road, let Prestige Jayco be your partner in adventure. Jayco is known for innovation and taking caravan design and your holiday relaxation to the next level. This year, they have introduced a range of technology-led features designed to enhance your holiday. All Jayco products are designed by Australians, and made locally with the harshest Australian conditions in mind.

Prestige Jayco Bendigo has a huge range of new and used campers, expandas, poptops and caravans, and even pre-owned motorhomes on display. When you visit their modern dealership, feel free to grab a free coffee and relax knowing you will be given great advice from a team who want to help you go on your next adventure.

Prestige Jayco Bendigo also has a wide range of parts, accessories and gift vouchers available for all your caravanning needs. And to complete the picture they also have a service department to look after your every need.

Prestige Jayco will be set up at The Great Outdoor and 4X4 Expo this Friday to Sunday, site 45 to 47 at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

Alternatively, they are open Monday to Friday 8:30 to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm at 21-27 Midland Highway, Epsom. Call 5447 9977 or visit www.prestigejayco.com.au for more information.