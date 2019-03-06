Somersaulting to Sweden

AN ENIGMATIC young local will be back flipping, tumbling and juggling all the way to Sweden this week to teach circus skills in an afterschool program.

Shepparton ACE College student-turned-mentor, Adam Eleftheriou, will take his talent to Orkelljunga, Sweden for six months teaching as part of the IFALL (Integration For All) program. IFALL was founded in 2013 as a program for students to utilise drama and creativity for social change and has built an extended network with municipalities, schools and youth centres.

When asked about his adventures overseas, Adam seemed surprisingly calm.

“I’m pretty excited, but kind of unusually relaxed about the whole thing,” he explained.

“I’ve had so much great opportunity and experience here at Shepparton ACE, so I feel confident in going other to help others.”

Adam and other Shepparton ACE College students are training in circus as part of their Certificate III in Community Dance, Theatre and Events.

Visit the Shepparton ACE College campus at 130 Rowe Street, Shepparton, or give them a call at 5831 4029.