SsangYong launched locally at Thompson Motor Group

THOMPSON Motor Group are excited to now be presenting the excellent SsangYong range at the huge Benalla Road dealership.

SsangYong is Korea’s oldest car brand, with over 60 years experience, the range was re-launched into the Australian market recently in November, with the Australian office the first fully backed subsidiary of the Korean head office.

Launched locally with three models, the Tivoli (a small SUV), XLV (wagon version of the Tivoli), the Musso (short wheel-base ute) and the Rexton (a large SUV). Further, the all-new Musso Long Wheel-base variant is due to arrive into Australia within weeks, boasting a tray that’s 300mm longer. SsangYong also recently revealed its hotly anticipated all new medium-sized SUV, the Korando, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Thompson SsangYong sales manager, Gino Meneghetti said, “I’m extremely excited to be showcasing this new range and all members of the community are invited to come down and test drive this exciting new range today.”

SsangYong launched in Australia with one of the most compelling customer care programs, called the triple seven care cover. This includes a seven year, bumper to bumper, unlimited warranty, with up to seven years roadside assistance and a competitive seven year service price menu. Full details for the seven care cover can be found at www.ssangyong.com.au/777-care-warranty/

For more information about the SsangYong launch in Shepparton, visit Thompson Motor Group online at 340 Midland Highway, Shepparton or give the team a call on 5822 2666.