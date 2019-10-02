Staying ahead of emergencies

HEART attacks can happen at any time. As a daily workplace and weekly meeting place for parishioners, St Mary’s Primary School in Mooroopna have invested in an AED Defibrillator as a precautionary measure, should there ever be the need.

Handing over the unit to Anthony Butts, St Mary’s Primary School principal, was Merv Fernando, director of Indigenous Medical Supplies, a local firm specialising in medical equipment in the Goulburn Valley.

Several years ago, Merv’s father had a fatal heart attack which led him towards creating a business that would help to serve the needs of the Indigenous community and change attitudes and health literacy among the community while employing other Indigenous people into the company.

Taking over the defibrillator, Anthony Butts said, “The staff are all trained in first-aid and know how to use the defibrillator, so it was just a matter of buying one. We like to support local industries and especially local Indigenous companies, which is why we chose Indigenous Medical Supplies.”

For any group anticipating the purchase of a defibrillator, it would pay to contact this local business to look at the options. Contact Merv Fernando at Indigenous Medical Supplies on 0411 290 755 or through his website at www.indigenousmedicalsupplies.com where he also documents his company’s journey so far.