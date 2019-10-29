Stop and smell the roses this Sunday

There’s always plenty on offer at Emerald Bank’s Farmers’ Market, with over 60 stalls showcasing local produce, handmade products and gifts, but you can’t forget the existing retailers, either.

Emerald Bank began 22 years ago, when the only retailer was the Riverside Gardens Nursery. Today, Riverside Gardens Nursery stocks a huge range of quality plants including deciduous trees, evergreen and native trees, native and exotic plants, shrubs, groundcovers, roses, seedlings and indoor plants.

You can also pop in for a game of mini golf on their 18-hole course. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and a tranquil lake, Riverside Gardens’ is the perfect place to spend with family and friends and enjoy a putt on their mini golf course.

With plenty of parking and so much on offer, what better way to spend your Sunday than at Emerald Bank. The Farmers’ Market runs this Sunday, November 3 from 9am to 1pm. For more information head to www.emeraldbank.net.au