Students join forces with botanic gardens

GOTAFE trainers and assessors, Ross Wade and Erin McDowell, as well as GOTAFE horticulture students, came together last week with committee members of the Friends of the Botanic Gardens Shepparton, to celebrate the end of the year.

The working relationship, formed in August of this year is between the group and GOTAFE horticulture students and sees them work together for the continued upkeep and expansion of the Australian Botanic Gardens at Kialla. This project was instigated by commercial manager, Robyn Saunders earlier this year.

GOTAFE horticulture students propagate seedlings to plant out at the gardens throughout their studies and have been involved in projects including providing design assistance and special projects.

Jill Grant from the Friends of the Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton said, “This partnership is absolutely mutually beneficial. The set up for seed propagation at the William Orr Campus is out of this world.

“We can’t afford to do that as a committee, nor do we have the manpower to do the work required to maintain it. Working with GOTAFE students will also provide us with design assistance and assist in other projects as they are identified.

“We are happy that students will learn from the gardens because we aim to get the community here and students are part of that community and we look forward to working together in 2019.”