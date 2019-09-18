Students strike demanding climate action

CONCERNED students from across the region who believe Australia is not doing enough to combat climate change will rally in Maude Street Mall on Friday as part of the SchoolStrike4Climate.

The rally is part of a wider global climate strike on September 20, three days ahead of the UN Emergency Climate Summit in New York. Students will be striking from school to send a message to politicians to take their future seriously and treat climate change as a global crisis.

As part of the strike, students will be making three climate-specific demands: no new coal, oil and gas projects (including the Adani mine), 100 percent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030 and funding for a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and their communities.

Plans are currently in place for students from Shepparton and the surrounding areas to rally in the Maude Street Mall on Friday, from 11am. Shepparton Police and Greater Shepparton City Council have been notified of the rally.