Support service now safer thanks to donation

THE GOULBURN Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service (GVPSS) now has a safer premises following the completion of security upgrades made possible by a donation of $15,000 by the Community Fund Goulburn Valley.

With the service having experienced a lot of vandalism and safety issues in the past and recent times, the donation has seen the facility undergo several upgrades. The upgrades include new locks to the entry, client office and volunteer storeroom doors that require lock tags to open, the installation of security cameras and a duress button system as well as a custom built fire door at the rear of the building with crime proof security mesh.

GVPSS: Caroline Chisholm Society lead practitioner, Maree Chin said, “These upgrades are about helping our staff and those who use our service to feel more safe and secure.

“Most of the works carried out were done by locals and we are very happy with how things are at the facility now.

“We just feel so much safer and are just so thankful to the community fund for their generous support.”

Community Fund Goulburn Valley CEO, Andrea McNabb said, “We have been a long time supporter to the GVPSS.

“The safety of the volunteers, staff and community who utilise the service is paramount and were are proud to have been able to help with that.”