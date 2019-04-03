Tatura’s Flanagan Place being renamed

THE proposed renaming of Tatura’s ‘Flanagan Place’ to ‘Memorial Place’ has been approved by council after no submissions were received following the publication of a public notice.

The potential change was brought to council’s attention after a letter was received from the Tatura Senior Citizens Club requesting the rename.

The group highlighted the issue that Flanagan Drive is also located in Tatura, and is creating confusion for emergency services.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said council saw the name change as a great opportunity to avoid further confusion.

“I’d like to thank the Tatura Senior Citizens for bringing this to our attention,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“The citizens were in contact with the Flanagan family and they support the name change.

“Anything that makes our emergency service responders’ job easier is a positive move.”