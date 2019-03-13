The excitement of seeing science in action

MORE than 80 secondary students from schools across the Goulburn Valley got a taste of science in action recently, when they took part in a day of activities at the University of Melbourne’s Dookie Campus.

Students spent the day on Tuesday learning from expert scientists and getting the chance to explore the science of agriculture, food and nutritional security.

On offer were hands-on experiences about applying science through presentations on remote sensing for crop and pasture management, 3D groundwater visualisation for irrigation and sustainability, animal health and welfare, natural resources management and international agricultural development.

University of Melbourne Dookie Campus professor in residence, Timothy Reeves said, “Students attending the ‘Ag Science in Action’ event were in year 11 and 12 and had expressed interest in how they can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world in their careers.

“The event was a great opportunity to profile students interested in applying agricultural, food and veterinary sciences to solving important challenges and to interview industry, government and university experts on the value of studying these areas.”