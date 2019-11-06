The flavours of the continent

Delicatessens the world over have a common aroma about them. The smell of fresh coffee intermingled with the aromas of exotic cheeses and cold meats, spices and countless other flavours of the Mediterranean.

This is the welcoming sensation that you encounter on entering Europa Deli and Cafe in the heart of Shepparton for a sit back and relaxing cup of coffee or anyone of their tasty home cooked treats behind the glass counter.

As Christmas approaches and we all prepare for entertaining over the summer, Joe and Anna Mallamaci, the owners of Europa Deli have put together a range of hampers that will make great gifts or for those small gatherings, make them more complete with all of their Mediterranean taste and flavour.

For the foodies in the family, Europa Deli also have a range of continental cooking and dining accessories such as coffee pots and small portable pizza ovens that would make ideal Christmas presents.

The next time you are doing your shopping in town, drop into Europa Deli and look over the shelves and make your selection from all the continental goodies that line their walls. Europa Deli and Café at 37 Vaughan Street, Shepparton or phone 5831 3109 to place your order for a Christmas gift basket.