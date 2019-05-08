The overwhelming beauty of orchids

TAKE mum out and treat her to the gorgeous array of flowers on display at GV Orchid Club’s annual Autumn Festival of Orchids this weekend.

Around 200 to 250 plants will be on display, featuring a wide range of orchids including Cymbidium, Cattleyas, Laelia, Oncidium, Zygopetalum, Terrestrial, Dendrobium, Vandas and a lot more. There will also be floral arrangements, an orchid photo exhibition, potting demonstrations, rare and exotic orchids for sale, expert advice on orchid care and growth and much more.

GV Orchid Club president, Chris Ibbotson said, “It doesn’t matter if you have no orchids, or a thousand of them, they still take your breath away when you see them up close at a show.

“As you wander through the displays, orchids will just make you marvel at the sheer beauty and elegance of these fragrant blooms and floral displays.”

Morning and afternoon tea will be available on both days with a light luncheon available. The Autumn Festival of Orchids takes place this weekend at Shepparton Paceway, Kialla. On Saturday, May 11 the event will run from 9am until 4pm and on Sunday, festivities will take place from 10am until 3pm.