The travelling donator

SHIRLEY Symons is not only a talented quilt maker, but she is also a very generous person.

Last week, she drove all the way from Craigieburn in Melbourne to GV health to donate 30 quilts to the hospital, which has brought her total donation number to around 300.

Shirley said, “I started donating the quilts because I had plenty and my family had plenty so I thought why not donate them to somebody who needs them.

“I have a lot of friends that give me their scrap material which I am very grateful for because it all helps to go toward making the quilts.”