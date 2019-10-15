Mayoral terms come and go however with only eleven months before the next council election, Cr Kim O’Keeffe says now is not the time for a change of mayor given that Greater Shepparton City Council is making such great progress under her stewardship.

“I have approached this role with enthusiasm, successfully promoting the city nationally and internationally as the place to be. We have expanded investment with millions of dollars from business and government coming into the region making Shepparton that much better for employment and opportunity. This growth has seen us improve our advantage and feature ahead of other regions as the 14th most liveable region in Australia,” said Cr O’Keeffe.

“But there is more to be done. Now is not the time to be changing direction.

“There is a great deal of work to be done on local infrastructure concerning the superschool and in revitalising the city centre as a preferred shopping experience, for instance, things that are now all happening.”

Cr O’Keeffe is currently also deputy chair of the Regional Cities, Victoria, a committee that encompasses 10 regional cities whose task is to promote the expansion of decentralisation within Victoria and she is in contention to be nominated as chairman, another coup for the city.