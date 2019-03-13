Tickets selling fast for Heritage Open Days

HISTORY buffs had better move quickly, Shepparton’s second Heritage Open Days are selling fast! With almost half of the events allocated tickets already sold, bookings are absolutely essential for the tours to ensure you don’t miss out.

The two-day showcase celebrates the diverse and unique heritage of the Goulburn Valley with bus trips, walks and tours available for some of the regions oldest sites and spaces.

One trip that’s essential to our area is the irrigation tour, where visitors are shown around the significant landmarks of the region, including the Goulburn Weir – the largest and first major diversion structure built for irrigation in Australia.

The churches tour is also something very unique and special, with attendees not only gaining access to many of the region’s beautiful old churches, but they’re also treated to a gorgeous hymn.

Our region is rich with a deep history in buildings and spaces many locals aren’t often allowed access too. Take advantage of this great opportunity and book for one of the bus or walking tours before they are all gone.

For full details of all tours, a booklet is available online at the council website as well as in hard copy at the council offices, local libraries and the visitor information centre. The Heritage Advisory Committee and Greater Shepparton City Council would like to extend a gracious thank you to all the volunteers and very generous venue owners and proprietors who are offering access to their properties for this event.