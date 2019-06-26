Toolamba Bridge closed for works

REPAIR works have begun on the Toolamba Bridge after it was recently deemed unsafe for travel due to the deterioration of the piers.

The bridge is closed to all traffic at Newnham Road and Wren Street and is set to remain closed until works are completed in November.

Council have installed detour signs directing motorists to use alternate routes and have contacted local schools and emergency services to ensure they are aware of the closure.

Regular updates will be provided on council’s website. However, if further specific information is required, please contact council’s projects department on 5832 9535.