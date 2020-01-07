Toolamba Bridge open to the public

For those living out in Toolamba, the road connecting the hamlet with the Goulburn Valley Highway has been out of commission for more than eight months due to work being carried out on the bridge across the Goulburn River.

However, that work has now been completed and the renewed bridge has an increased load limit taking it from two tonne to nine tonne. The bridge opened on 20 December last year.

The cost of the works totalled $1.6M partly funded under the Fixing Country Roads Grant from the Victorian Government through Regional Roads Victoria.

Works on the bridge included upgrades to the bridge deck, replacement and upgrading of the guard railing, repair or replacement of most of the below deck structural components as well as anchoring the bridge abutment at the Toolamba end of the bridge.

For more information on the project, visit: http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/toolamba-bridge-repairs