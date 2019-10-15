Tracks through history

British rock singer, Rod Stewart may not be at the 30th-anniversary celebrations of GV Rail Club but if he was in town, he most likely would be. Stewart, like a number of ageing rockers, are devotees of model railways. Stewart’s own setout takes up the space of a tennis court at his Beverley Hills mansion.

Closer to home, the GV Rail Club is holding the 11th Shepparton model railway exhibition in conjunction with their 30th anniversary at the McIntosh Centre, Thompson Street, Shepparton on the 19th and 20th October, starting at 9.00am until 5.30pm.

They are expecting over 20 rail layouts put together by enthusiasts from around Australia to be on display as well as many as 40 exhibitors showcasing their models while a number of specialist stockists will have stands for anyone who is bitten by the bug.

For more information on the exhibition and the gala dinner, catch up on www.facebook.com/goulburnvalleyrailclub or the website www.gvrailclub.com